- AEW just released this video of Kylie Rae making her unique entrance at the recent Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Double Or Nothing saw Rae work a Fatal 4 Way that also featured Awesome Kong, Nyla Rose and winner Britt Baker.

- Indie wrestler Dylan Frymyer recently filed to trademark the "Sunny Daze" name for wrestling use. Dylan used that name in the Casino Battle Royale on the AEW Double Or Nothing "Buy In" pre-show last month. Daze entered the match at #2 and was eliminated by Glacier after picking up one of elimination of his own.

- As noted on Tuesday, Chris Jericho made a storyline tweet that said he was pulling out of the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event due to the decision to air the event for free on B/R Live. It should be noted that Jericho was never announced for the event. He wrote, "In protest of @KennyOmegamanX, @CodyRhodes, @NickJacksonYB & @MattJackson13's foolish decision to give the #FyterFest live stream away to @AEWrestling fans for free, I am pulling out of the event. I refuse to be associated w such shameless pandering."

The storyline continued on Twitter as Jericho's band Fozzy announced that they were no longer playing the Fyter Fest festival, due to "the incompetence of the stupid promoters."

Fozzy tweeted, "Regrettably & after much careful and difficult consideration, we want to let you know that #Fozzy won't be performing at #Fyterfest. Due to the incompetence of the stupid promoters, we're not confident that we would have what we need to give you fans a quality performance."

This led to rocker Corey Taylor getting involved and announcing that he was pulling out of the festival, standing in solidarity with Jericho.

Taylor wrote, "Was hoping it wouldn't come to this but I've decided to pull out of #FyterFest because of unsafe conditions and a lack of real consideration for the talent or the fans. Standing in solidarity with @IAmJericho and I hope that this will be a reminder that we MUST be strong."

AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega responded to Taylor and wrote, "Please check DM's, I'm positive we can make this work!!! By the way, love the new masks and album.... call me?!"

Jericho then called Omega "Effen pathetic" in a response.

You can see the related tweets along with Jericho's comments from Tuesday below:

Please check DM's, I'm positive we can make this work!!! By the way, love the new masks and album.... call me?!???? https://t.co/0HwvMmcOA3 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 11, 2019