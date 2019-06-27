ROH Best in the World PPV will take place tomorrow from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Our live coverage begins at 8:30 pm ET. The pre-show will stream for free on ROH's Facebook Live, FITE, and major cable/satellite operators. The main card beings at 9 pm ET on FITE, HonorClub, and traditional PPV.

The event features ROH World Champion Matt Taven defending against Jeff Cobb. Also, the TV and Six-Man Tag Team Championships will be on the line. Below is the full card.

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Taven (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Bandido

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO) (c) vs. Mark Haskins, PJ Black, and Tracy Williams

PURE RULES MATCH

Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young

Nick Aldis and TBA vs. The Briscoes

Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee

Flip Gordon vs. Rush

Mandy Leon and Angelina Love vs. Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose