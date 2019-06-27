ROH Best in the World PPV will take place tomorrow from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Our live coverage begins at 8:30 pm ET. The pre-show will stream for free on ROH's Facebook Live, FITE, and major cable/satellite operators. The main card beings at 9 pm ET on FITE, HonorClub, and traditional PPV.
The event features ROH World Champion Matt Taven defending against Jeff Cobb. Also, the TV and Six-Man Tag Team Championships will be on the line. Below is the full card.
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Taven (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Bandido
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO) (c) vs. Mark Haskins, PJ Black, and Tracy Williams
PURE RULES MATCH
Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young
Nick Aldis and TBA vs. The Briscoes
Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee
Flip Gordon vs. Rush
Mandy Leon and Angelina Love vs. Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose