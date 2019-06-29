Former Impact Champion James Storm made his ROH debut tonight during their Best in the World International TV Taping, where he beat Colt Cabana for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. The event is taking place tonight in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Storm came out during Ian Riccaboni's interview with Colt Cabana about his injury update and wanted to have a match for the title, which he ended up winning.

Storm who is best known for his time in Impact where he won the Heavyweight Championship as well as the Tag Team titles. Storm also had a stint in WWE's NXT in 2015.

Below are tweets about Storm's appearance and winning the title:

Scoop 28: Ian interviews Colt Cabana for an injury update. Out comes James Storm! #ROHPhilly pic.twitter.com/ity8JsBxpZ — Dave (@DaveMuscarella) June 30, 2019

Scoop 29: James says he has a ref and wants his 5 more minutes NOW. Colt says he's injured and it's not happening right now. Storm attacks Colt. Colt changes his mind and match is on. #ROHPhilly — Dave (@DaveMuscarella) June 30, 2019