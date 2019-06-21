ROH's Ian Riccaboni recently shared his favorite ROH matches of 2019 so far. He picked six matches with the sixth one being an honorable mention, the Honor Rumble at Madison Square Garden. One of the reasons was because of Jushin "Thunder" Liger's Madison Square Garden debut and being able to call the match.

The fifth match that he picked was when Villain Enterprises members PCO and Brody King captured the ROH World Tag Team Championships from the Briscoe Brothers in the main event at ROH's 17th Anniversary. His fourth match was from Honor Reigns Supreme and it was a Street Fight for the Women of Honor Championship with Kelly Klein (c) vs. Jenny Rose.

The next picks involve Bandido, first when he defeated Mark Haskins on ROH Television to kick off 2019 tapings and when he defeated PJ Black, Flip Gordon, and Caristico in a Four Corners Survival match at Masters of the Craft.

Riccaboni's number one pick was when then ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and then Challenger Matt Taven's match ended in a 60-minute draw at the 17th Anniversary. He called this match, "the match that cemented Taven's place among the wrestling's elite."

