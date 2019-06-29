

Highlights are shown of the feud between Jay Lethal and Kenny King.

Ian Riccaboni checks in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Mark Briscoe and NWA National Champion Colt Cabana make their entrances.

NWA National Championship Match:

Colt Cabana (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

They lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. Briscoe takes Cabana to the mat and locks in a headlock. Cabana reverses it into a straight jacket submission on Briscoe. Briscoe attempts to drop an elbow, Cabana rolls him up for a two count. Briscoe eventually hits a Spicoli Driver on Cabana. Briscoe ascends the turnbuckles. Cabana rolls out of the way of a Froggy-bow attempt by Briscoe. Cabana connects with an elbow to the head of Briscoe. Briscoe hits Cabana with a forearm to the face. Briscoe lifts Cabana up on to the turnbuckle. Briscoe goes for a Superplex, Cabana fights out of it and elbows Briscoe's head. Cabana dives off the turnbuckle into a Superman pin on Briscoe for the win.

Winner: Colt Cabana

Jay Briscoe runs down to the ring after the match. Jay attacks Cabana from behind. Jay and Mark stomp on Cabana. Jay holds Cabana up for Mark to strike him with the NWA National Championship belt.

Shane Taylor's ROH Television Championship defense against Bandido at Best In The World is hyped.

The Allure's Angelina Love, Velvet Sky & Mandy Leon are shown backstage. Love talks about their opponents for Best In The World (Kelly Klein & Jenny Rose). Sky talks about the next pay-per view being named after The Allure, being The Best In The World. Leon says they said they would wrestle them on their time. Sky says their time is now.

Ian Riccaboni hypes Best In The World.

Silas Young makes his entrance with a microphone in hand. Young is wearing a robe that says "Technician Of Honor". Young talks about someone wanting to avenge their father's loss. Young introduces his opponent as El Hijo Del Squid Jr.

Silas Young vs. El Hijo Del Squid Jr.

Squid and Young shake hands. They exchange waist-locks. Young rolls Squid up for a two count. Young goes for another handshake, Squid locks in a headlock. Young sends Squid to the ropes. Young clotheslines Squid. Young locks in an Abdominal Stretch. Squid taps out.

Winner: Silas Young

Young lights a victory cigarette after the match.

Best In The World is hyped again.

Kenny King makes his entrance with a broom (implying that he will win this match and this series in a sweep). Jay Lethal make their entrances.

Best Of Three Series - Match #2:

Kenny King vs. Jay Lethal

King and Lethal shake hands. They lock up. Lethal locks in a wrist-lock, King takes him to the mat. King locks in a face-lock, Lethal reverses it into another wrist-lock. Lethal takes King to the mat with a headlock takeover. Lethal eventually hits three Suicide dives on King. Lethal gets back in the ring. King teases letting Lethal win by count-out. Lethal comes after King. King strikes Lethal. King hits Lethal with a microphone at ringside to cause a Disqualification.

Winner Via Disqualification: Jay Lethal

King strikes Lethal several times. King sends Lethal into the ringside barrier. King rolls Lethal into the ring. King strikes Lethal. Lethal strikes King. King kicks Lethal below the belt. King hits the Lethal Injection on Lethal. King grabs a chair. King puts Lethal's elbow in the chair. King hits a Leg Drop on the chair around Lethal's elbow. King grabs a microphone. King congratulates Lethal on having won the match. King questions if Jay feels like a winner right now. King says he'll see Lethal's punk a** at Best In The World.

Matt Taven's ROH World Championship defense against Jeff Cobb at Best In The World is hyped as the show comes to a close.