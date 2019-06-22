Jenny Rose was the next ROH star to be apart of 10 Questions With..... In the Q&A, the Ring of Honor star shares about joining the ROH Academy at 17, her strangest fan encounter, wrestling at Madison Square Garden, and a few choice words to the Allure.

So below are highlights:

Training in Japan and joining the ROH Academy At 17:

"I loved wrestling so much growing up and knew I wanted to train someday. My family thought it was just a phase but I stuck with it. Wrestling made me happy; lots of good memories as a kid going to live events. They were so exciting! I was fortunate to have the ROH Academy in the Philly area and I joined when I was 17. When I was 19 I went to Japan for the first time to train and wrestle and spent a lot of time training with the veterans there six days a week. Those were the most intense sessions."

Strangest fan encounter:

"Nothing tops the strange messages. However, I do remember back in my mask days I was at a convenience store and a fan approached me and said, "Shouldn't you be wrestling?" I thought I did a good job hiding my identity. I guess not!"

Wrestling at Madison Square Garden for G1 Supercard:

"Honestly, it still doesn't seem real. I've grown up in ROH and I've seen the company progress throughout the years. I'm proud of everyone and beyond grateful, as I'll remember that moment forever. It was so special seeing the diehard ROH fans in the crowd, and having them cheer for us the whole time was amazing. They deserve to see ROH at MSG.Can't thank you fans enough for making this all possible for us."

Words to the Allure for their Best in the World Match:

"I know they'll be reading this. I'd rather send all three b-----s a message with my hands. Some people are real good at talking trash online; others can actually back it up. See you in Baltimore!"

Rose will be partners with WOH Champion Kelly Klein for the Best in the World PPV against the Allure, though the day after she will be in a match to see who is the next contender for Klein's title. The Best in the World PPV will be on June 28 and the TV taping is on June 29. You can read the whole Q&A here.