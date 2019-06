Ring of Honor has signed Jonathan Gresham to a new deal, and has also added Maria Manic to the women of honor division, according to PWInsider.

Gresham, 31, appeared occasionally for the promotion before signing his first deal with ROH in 2017. He's now being relocated to Baltimore where he'll take more of an active role in the ROH Dojo.

Debuting in 2015, Manic has made a name on the indie circuit, facing both women and men.