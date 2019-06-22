Tonight's Four Corner Survival Match is hyped.

The Bullet Club theme plays as Ian Riccaboni and NWA National Champion Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Bullet Club's Hikuleo makes his entrance. Hirooki Goto makes his entrance.

Hikuleo vs. Hirooki Goto

They lock up. Hikuleo pushes Goto to the mat. They lock up again. Hikuleo elbows the back of Goto. Hikuleo goes for a scoop slam, Goto gets out it. Goto kicks Hikuleo before locking in a headlock. Hikuleo sends Goto to the ropes. Goto attempts a pair of shoulder blocks, Hikuleo remains on his feet. Hikuleo slams Goto to the mat. Hikuleo eventually hits a Lariat on Goto. Hikuleo pins Goto for a two count. Hikuleo goes for an STO, Goto elbows him on the back of the head. Hikuleo runs towards Goto in the corner, Goto gets his boot up.

Goto goes for a German Suplex, Hikuleo elbows him in the face. Goto ducks a clothesline attempt by Hikuleo. Goto head-butts Hikuleo. Goto clubs the back of Hikuleo before pinning him for a two count. Goto gets Hikuleo up into a Fireman's Carry position. Goto drops Hikuleo onto his knee. Goto hits his GTR finisher on Hikuleo. Goto pins Hikuleo for the win.

Winner: Hirooki Goto

Next week's match between Kenny King and Jay Lethal is hyped.

Jenny Rose & ROH Women Of Honor Word Champion Kelly Klein make their entrance. and make their entrance heading into a commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see that Rose & Klein have been laid out by The Allure (Velvet Sky, Angelina Love & Mandy Leon).

Best In The World is hyped.

Shinobi Shadow Squad's Cheeseburger, Eli Isom & Ryan Nova make their their entrance. PJ Black & Lifeblood's Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams make their entrance.

Shinobi Shadow Squad (Eli Isom, Ryan Nova & Cheeseburger) vs. PJ Black & Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams)

Cheeseburger and Williams lock up. Williams takes Cheeseburger to the mat with a waist-lock. They exchange wrist-locks. Cheeseburger locks in a headlock on Williams. Williams sends Cheeseburger to the ropes. Williams hits a shoulder block on Cheeseburger. Later in the match, Haskins hits a snapmare on Nova before kicking his back. Haskins sends Nova into the corner. Haskins connects with a forearm to Nova. Haskins runs towards Nova, Nova uses the ropes to jump over him. Isom is tagged in. Isom strikes Haskins. Isom connects with an Ensiguri on Haskins.

Isom dumps Haskins over the top rope to the ring apron. Isom dropkicks Haskins to send him to ringside. Isom strikes Black & Williams to take them off the apron. Isom hits a Moonsault from off the second rope on to Haskins at ringside. Isom rolls Haskins back into the ring and tags Nova back in. Isom holds Haskins up for Nova to hit a knee strike from off the turnbuckle on him. Cheeseburger hits a Senton from off the top rope on Haskins. Nova pins Haskins for a two count. Haskins pulls the leg of Nova to take him to the mat.

Haskins gets Nova up into a Fireman's Carry position. Haskins hits a Michinoku Driver on Nova. Black is tagged in. Black hits a Moonsault from off the top rope on Cheeseburger & Isom. Nova forearms Williams and Haskins. Williams drives his knee into Nova. Haskins kicks Nova. Haskins kicks Cheeseburger. Williams hits a Spicolli Driver on Nova. Black hits a Moonsault Double Stomp from off the top turnbuckle on Nova. Black pins Nova for the win.

Winners: PJ Black & Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams)

Williams grabs a microphone after the match and challenges Bully Ray to a match with anyone he wants to bring with him at any time and any place.

ROH World Champion Matt Taven has joined the commentary team. Jeff Cobb and Rush make their entrances. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion PCO and Jay Lethal make their entrances.

Four Corner Survival Match: Jeff Cobb vs. PCO vs. Rush vs. Jay Lethal

Rush hits a forearm strike on PCO. Lethal hits a forearm strike on PCO in the corner. Cobb runs towards Rush, Rush jumps high, causing Cobb to drive his shoulder into Lethal and send Lethal into PCO in the corner. Cobb hits a shoulder block on Rush. Rush hits a shoulder block on Cobb. Rush eventually clotheslines Lethal is the corner. Rush dropkicks the back of Lethal's head. PCO breaks a pin attempt by Rush on Lethal. Rush chops PCO. PCO clothesline Rush.

PCO lays Rush on the apron before ascending the turnbuckles. PCO goes for a Senton from off the top rope onto the ring apron, Rush rolls out of the way. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Rush. Lethal hits his Lethal Injection finisher on Rush. Rush rolls out of the ring. Kenny King walks down to ringside. Cobb goes for a German Suplex, Lethal elbows him in the face. Lethal hits the Lethal Combination on Cobb. King shouts at Lethal from ringside, which distracts Lethal. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on Lethal. Cobb pins Lethal for the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

They hype Best In The World as the show comes to a close.