WWE announced today Roman Reigns will team up with The Usos against The Revival and Drew McIntyre on this Monday's RAW.

Reigns and McIntyre have been feuding off and on since WrestleMania 35 and McIntyre has also been Shane McMahon's right-hand man as of late. Reigns will be facing Shane at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7. After initially being embarrassed by The Usos' antics, two weeks ago The Revival defeated them in a tag match.

Below is the updated RAW lineup.

* Brock Lesnar to cash-in against WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

* The Undertaker makes his return in the build-up to his match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

* Rey Mysterio to relinquish the WWE US Championship due to injury.

* Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and The Revival