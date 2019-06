Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in singles action has been announced for the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view.

Reigns revealed the match during tonight's WWE RAW opening segment. He will face Shane McMahon at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Reigns vs. Randy Orton was previously announced locally for Stomping Grounds.

The first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view takes place on June 23 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.