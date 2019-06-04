- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has pulled the YouTube video released on Monday that accused his former friend and manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment, of embezzling money from him.

There's no word yet on why Flair pulled the video but he also accused Zanoni of letting his "Wooooo!" and "Ric Flair" trademarks to expire. WWE ended up registering them for him. Flair said he hoped the video gets Zanoni disbarred, adding that he spoke with an attorney before filming it. Flair also claimed Zanoni called his wife Wendy Barlow, using a blocked number, and threatened her. Fair said he had been friends with Zanoni for 20 years, and a client of hers for 10. He also apologized to WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley for referring them to Zanoni.

The Nature Boy previously parted ways with Zanoni in September 2017 after suffering a health scare. He then filed a lawsuit against the agency, claiming they embezzled $46,000 from him. That number included a $25,000 payment from the ESPN 30 For 30 producers that they allegedly didn't tell him about, and a $12,000 royalty advance for a endorsement deal with Jake's Fireworks.

- As noted, WWE NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven appeared at a recent Insane Championship Wrestling event to challenge NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm. ICW has now confirmed that match for Night 2 of Shug's Hoose Party 6, which takes place on Sunday, July 28 from The O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland. Below is the announcement:

- Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and thanked WWE for her new WWE 24 special that is now available for viewing on the WWE Network.

Rousey wrote, "Watched 24 last night on #wwenetwork ... Thank you @wwe for making such a beautiful piece I could watch with my husband and sons... what incredible year... I miss and love you all so much"

You can see her full post below: