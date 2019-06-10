As noted, tonight's post-RAW edition of Table For 3 on the WWE Network will feature The Riott Squad reuniting. Above is a preview clip with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan at dinner. Regarding their group name, Riott said she heard a rumor that Vince McMahon named them after watching the Suicide Squad movie.

"I don't know if there's any truth to this, but I did hear the rumor that Vince watched The Suicide Squad, and wanted like, a Harley Quinn, a Joker, and a beast," Riott revealed.

The group then joked about Logan's role, who was the smarter one and who was the muscle.

"We're not properly portraying ourselves," Morgan joked.

They also talked about how people told them no one would remember who The Riott Squad was 6 weeks after debuting, and how their chemistry was just too good to deny.

- WWE stock was down 246% today, closing at $71.51 per share. Today's high was $74.15 and the low was $71.39.

- It looks like horror legend Tom Savini could be working on something new for Bray Wyatt. As we reported over the weekend, Savini revealed that the RAW Superstar paid him a visit at his studios in Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday. Savini has created masks and gear for various WWE Superstars in recent years, everyone from Kalisto to members of The Wyatt Family, Triple H and others.

Savini revealed on Twitter a few weeks ago that his crew created the bizarre mask that Wyatt recently revealed in one of his "Firefly Fun House" segments on RAW. It's possible that Wyatt was visiting Savini this week to put finishing touches on the piece, or to perhaps get a mask ready for his return to the ring.

On a related note, PWInsider speculates that we won't see a live RAW appearance for Wyatt on tonight's RAW from San Jose, CA because they reported that he was still in Pittsburgh as of earlier today.