Rusev has been away from WWE action as of late because he asked for some time off, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The Bulgarian Brute last worked at the WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, as a participant in the 50-Man Battle Royal. Lana appeared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this past week but it looks like Rusev was not there with her. WWE has rarely used the happy couple this year.

There's no word yet on when Rusev will be back around, but it was noted that he is expected back shortly. Rusev did tell a fan on Twitter that he attended a Nashville Sounds minor league baseball game on Tuesday. He and Lana live in the Nashville area.

Rusev had fans talking on Twitter this week when he responded to a question on Shane McMahon.

The fan asked, "how frustrating is it, to see a Shane McMahon on TV instead of you?"

Rusev responded, "I'm not. It's normal. He is the bosses son."

You can see Rusev's related tweets below:

I'm not. It's normal. He is the bosses son. https://t.co/kbkEUTqAPL — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 19, 2019

I'm not an employee .... https://t.co/b9N6XQ9wVz — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 20, 2019

I went to a baseball game @nashvillesounds https://t.co/G2dzH1gDOi — Here comes THE PUSH (@RusevBUL) June 20, 2019