Ring of Honor star Rush was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated where he discussed his Friday match with Flip Gordon at Best in the World, the group Los Ingobernables as well as old member WWE star Andrade, wrestling at Madison Square Garden, and his future plans.

Below are highlights from the interview:

Winning the ROH World Title and future plans:

"Yes, I plan to win the world title in Ring of Honor. No matter the opponent, I will remain undefeated. The name Rush will reverberate throughout the entire world. There is only one objective of El Toro Blanco, and that is to conquer the world."

Thoughts on Andrade's run in WWE:

"Andrade has had his way in WWE, and will be their biggest star. He will always be part of Los Ingobernables, which is represented all over the world, and we will always be connected in blood. At some point, we will be back together again."

What makes Los Ingobernables a dominant force:

"When you speak of Los Ingobernables, you speak of greatness. We are the present reality and the future of wrestling in Mexico, Japan, and America. This is the only group in the world that has roots in all of the top promotions all across the industry."

Wrestling at Madison Square Garden:

"I made history in Madison Square Garden with my brother Dragon Lee. My brother crowned himself as IWGP junior heavyweight champion, and I won in 15 seconds over a former ROH world champ. That was a great experience, and that's what we're all about–the Muñoz dynasty. We owe all of this success to our father, and in his honor, we will continue to make history."

Upcoming match with Flip Gordon:

"I'm not impressed by Flip or any other fighter. We'll see where destiny will take me, and I work every day to reach the highest pinnacle of this industry. It doesn't matter what anyone else thinks will happen–nothing happens unless I say so. I am El Toro Blanco, and I will be the next Ring of Honor champion."

Rush also discussed the difference between wrestling in Mexico and the United States. You can read the whole interview from Sports Illustrated here.