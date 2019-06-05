Former WWE Superstar Ryback took to Twitter today to respond to a fan question on John Cena, who he has been very outspoken about in the past.

The fan asked if Ryback will "bury the hatchet" with Cena, if he got the chance.

"I'm sure John is great in many areas of life. Nothing but respect in the ring, and I'm sure he has grown from our time around each other. I never had an issue with him until he had an issue with my reactions and numbers. He's moved on as have I and all has worked out," Ryback responded.

The Big Guy spoke about Cena during a January 2017 episode of his podcast and said Cena was always "a piece of s--t" to him.

"John's blocked on my Twitter. I blocked him, he's legit [blocked], I blocked him a long time [ago]. He [has] been a piece of s--t to me since Day One. And people, the guy, I was nothing but nice and respectful to him and I know Alex Riley just came out and [admitted he had issues with Cena] and when people hear what really happened with that, they're going to lose their s--t. Like, and I know, I have a pretty good idea of what happened with that and the guys in WWE. And, one, it's f--king hilarious. And, two, it's hilarious what people will find out about John. So he used to s--t talk me when I was in the ring. I remember I was in there against Mark Henry. You've got to remember, I came up with all these guys in developmental and I know everyone who's sitting backstage. No, John [used to talk trash], I used to be back there for John when Riley was in the ring, when the company was f--king with him because John was hot at him because of what happened and all this."

He added, "But John would sit back there and bury Riley in front of everybody for no reason and Alex Riley is f--king money and he was money from Day One. Busted his ass, had awesome theme music, worked his ass off, went out there and got a reaction from the people, but because of John Cena and I swear to God, I swear to f--king God, because of John Cena, his career is over in the WWE for no f--king reason outside of John and his personal issues. Unbelievable."

Ryback went on and said Cena has been "poison" to the business, accusing him of holding others back. He would later speak out about Cena in other interviews, also accusing him of not standing up for other talents backstage. During his podcast in early 2017, he speculated that Triple H may have started WWE NXT as a way to prevent Cena from interfering in the careers of up & coming stars.

"John comes from that [mentality of], 'well, we're going to push one guy down your f--king throats.' No, you push who the crowd is behind." Ryback added, "he has been poison to the [professional] wrestling industry. I told [podcast co-host Pat Buck] this before. We talked about this before. And again, this is my opinion, but I think I'm pretty accurate on this is I think he [has] done so much harm for so long to new talent to getting [over], breaking out, over there. I had my experiences, and other talents up there have their experiences, that I think Hunter finally had to say, 'what the f--k do I need to do?' And I think he started with the NXT thing and bring up all these NXT guys and protecting the f--k out of them. There [are] so many guys now that John just can't f--king pick his battle with one guy because there are nine other guys that are hot on his [heels]. Do you know what I mean? And he [has] been surpassed now and so Hunter's brilliant if that's what he did to get rid of the f--king Cena problem."

You can see Ryback's full tweet on Cena below: