Sam Adonis is much more than the brother of WWE's Corey Graves as he is also an accomplished wrestler himself. Adonis is also now becoming a promoter and started WrestleRex in his hometown of Pittsburgh.

The high-quality production of the WrestleRex show can be attributed to former WWE camera man Zach White who Adonis works with. Adonis talked more about the production when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"One of Zach's associates came to the first wrestling show and he was in attendance with a lot of who's who of Pittsburgh media and sports," said Adonis. "They saw the product and they believed in it just as much as I do. Since then we've been communicating and they wanna be a part of this.

"The venue is perfect for wrestling; it's a 400 capacity and standing room alone. Because of the rock concerts that happen there on a daily basis, the in-house production and lighting is through the roof. Tonight's stream will be seven cameras and they will have live introductions and cuts. Everything will be full-blown 100 percent professional. I hate the term "indie" because it demoralizes what it is we do, and I don't do too many small independent shows, but what we've stumbled across is pretty damn far from what would be considered "indie."

"Seven cameras, produced by a former WWE cameraman – he's filmed three WrestleManias. So, having his experience and knowledge, tied into the city aspect as well as the wrestling product, I think we've stumbled onto some magic here and I hope everyone can be a part of."

Calling the event will be Wrestling Inc.'s own Justin LaBar which makes you wonder why Graves isn't on the mic as a part of his brother's show.

"I'd say Corey Graves is contractually obligated to not help any sort of competition," stated Adonis. "Not to say we're anywhere near competition, but I don't think he'd be allowed to be the color on a Thursday night. But we do have Wrestling Inc's own Justin LaBar calling the action along with Joe Dombrowski who's known through a lot of the independents."

Adonis then talked about the big names that will be at the show including Bull James and Super Crazy. The main event will feature Soberano Jr. vs Templario who Adonis says are "basically the next hot stars in Mexico."

"They are in the same breath as a Ray Fenix or Bandido as far as ability goes. They just haven't had the opportunity to showcase what they're capable of," stated Adonis. "Given the stage and capacity of this event, I'd like to think this could be their breakout performances.

"Naturally, teaming up with Lucha Central, that will give us the Spanish market plus the smart fans tuning in. I think this broadcast will really open some eyes and hopefully get some attention here in the Pittsburgh area which hasn't had too much going on in the last couple of years."

As for how WrestleRex started, Adonis said it's a way of giving back to the city of Pittsburgh.

"Basically, we struck gold here in Pittsburgh. I've been lucky enough to travel the world for the last seven years… and my background is coming from a wrestling promotion with my father. Since I've been home I've ran into some old friends and they kicked around the idea of putting together a wrestling event at the Rex Theater which is in the south side of Pittsburgh," said Adonis.

"We fell into something and ran the first show back in February which included myself and DJZ vs. Pentagon and Fenix. Since then this has snowballed and Pittsburgh is wrapping this up. It's turned into something I didn't even think was possible and I'm super excited about the show here tonight."

Adonis was then asked about how far he'd like to take his new promotion.

"[Being a promoter] is something that I've always kept a part of me. Once I got signed to WWE in 2011, I've always had my eyes and ears open – I've always been omniscient to what's going on in the wrestling business," Adonis said before adding that he is at a point now where he's pulled from other promoters and knows what is successful and what's not.

Adonis has worked for All Japan and CMLL but he likes to come back to Pittsburgh and do his own thing which includes WrestleRex, "It's nice to be able to make these connections. What I'd like to do is bring my experience and knowledge of international pro wrestling to my hometown so this city can enjoy pro wrestling the way that I do."

Sam Adonis will be wrestling and promoting WrestleRex tonight at 8:30 pm EST. The event takes place from The Rex Theater in Pittsburgh and will be streamed live, for free, via the Lucha Central Facebook page.

Adonis' full interview with Wrestling Inc was included in today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be listened to via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. During the interview Adonis discusses his new promotion WrestleRex in Pittsburgh, if his brother Corey Graves will be doing commentary, working with former WWE cameraman Zach White, his heated, bloody encounter with Pat Monix at Warrior Wrestling and more.

You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here.

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.