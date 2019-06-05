Sami Zayn is launching another fundraising campaign to raise money for medical aid in Syria this Friday.

The campaign is launching at 2pm ET on Friday, which is the same time that WWE Super ShowDown hits the air from Saudi Arabia. Sami has not worked the WWE events in Saudi Arabia because he is a Syrian Muslim, and relations between the Saudis and the Syrians haven't been good for some time.

Sami tweeted on his new campaign, "Intensified attacks in NW Syria are targeting civilians & medical facilities. I will once again be partnering with @sams_usa to launch a mobile clinic in Syria to bring medical aid to those in desperate need. Our fundraiser will be launched Friday, June 7, 2pm EDT. Please RT."

