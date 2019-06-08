- The above video is about NXT Superstar Mia Yim traveling to Bridgeport to compete against Bianca Belair. In the video, Yim recalls her setbacks and even has a special FaceTime call from her father.

- Sami Zayn has teamed up with the SAMS (Syrian American Medical Society) Foundation in a campaign for a mobile medical clinic for displaced and injured Syrian refugees. The campaign was created recently and so far has over $1,000 in donations. The goal is $50,000. For those who are interested in donating can click here or text Sami4Syria to 71777.

- WWE Australia shared a tweet about Carmella being a guest at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne today. You can check out their post below: