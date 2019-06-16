- The video above is the full match of Mickie James vs Alexa Bliss (c) at TLC 2017. The match was a title match for the Raw Women's Championship. The match ended with Bliss slamming James against the turnbuckles and then hitting her with a DDT to win.

- WWE Untold is on tonight on WWE Network at 8 p.m. ET. The episode goes behind Shane McMahon and Kurt Angle's brutal Street Fight Match at King of the Ring 2001.

- WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe wanted to thank everyone who he's "sonned" over the years that gave him a Happy Father's Day wish today. Joe ended his tweet by signing it, The Champion of The United States of America. Rey Mysterio had relinquished the title to Joe earlier this month.

Below is his tweet: