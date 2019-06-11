WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com and talked about how hectic last Friday's 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown was. Joe was asked if he had ever been in a match with that many people in the ring at once. He talked about how rough the ringside temperature of 101 degrees was.

"No, I don't think anybody ever has. It was a chaotic scene, let me tell you that in 101-degree weather and a lot of human body heat. It was quite the inferno in that ring," Joe said.

Joe was asked if there's anything you can do to adjust for those kind of conditions, since it would be "very slippery" in the ring "pretty quickly' with so many people working in the heat. He responded, "That's the kind of heat you don't make adjustments for. You just realize it's going to suck really, really bad. You're going to have to grin and bear it. With the exception of maybe running sprints in a sauna, I don't think there's anything you can really do to prepare for that."

It was recently reported that a bloody Joe suffered a broken nose during his WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view loss to Rey Mysterio last month, and that the match was cut short due to Joe being busted open. Joe confirmed that the injury was not a break.

"I've broken it plenty of times and have stopped counting. Not really, it wasn't a major break," Joe revealed. "Everything was fine. There's always those who are very precautionary which is appreciated. Yeah, it wasn't a major issue. It wasn't a break."

In regards to Joe being one of the better talkers in WWE that brings a feeling of legitimacy and realism to the table, The Samoan Submission Machine said he's always out to pick a fight. He also said people tell him that his character feels more real or more authentic, and that is the intention. He was asked how he harnesses the legitimacy and realism, and when he felt like he could really start to tap into that.

"It's really simple. I'd love to sit here and say it was some long, miraculous process, but it's not that at all," Joe responded. "When I go out there and if I'm out in the ring and I'm saying something to you, I'm out there to pick a fight. Plain and simple. I'm out there to push your buttons, to put you off balance, to get you jumping. That's my intentions and it's the effort behind the words that I say and the things that I do.

"People say that it feels a little more real or more authentic. That's because that's its intention. I'm not out there to tell you a wonderful tale about what I have planned. I'm not there to tell you what I'm going to do. I'm going to ask you what you're going to do about it."