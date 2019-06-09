- Above, Sheamus headed to Orlando, Florida to check out Aleister Black and Zelina Vega's garage gym. Sheamus took part in their striking workout for his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.
- Sasha Banks tweeted out a photo of her sitting in a ring that had NXT on the turnbuckles. Banks commented, "There was nowhere to go but everywhere." Banks' future has been up in the air since she reportedly tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend, but the latest word is that she could be back in action this summer.
"There was nowhere to go but everywhere..." pic.twitter.com/QgGPFyE6fd— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 9, 2019
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: The Rock, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Bella.
Just wrapped JUNGLE CRUISE, for DISNEY and had to shift major gears and to start filming season 5 of BALLERS for HBO. This series has been a helluva learning curve to produce and star in — but what will always matter most is you guys making us HBO's #1 highest rated 30min show for years now. THANK YOU for rockin' with us. I loved every minute of playing this character, "Spencer Strasmore" because we're exactly one in the same. We look you directly in the eyes when we shake your hand. If we give our word to get something done - it gets done. If you cross us, we rip your jugular out. And there's no problem that tequila (and maybe a few pills) can't help fix ???? #ballers #season5 #hbo #RoyceDa65