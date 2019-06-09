- Above, Sheamus headed to Orlando, Florida to check out Aleister Black and Zelina Vega's garage gym. Sheamus took part in their striking workout for his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- Sasha Banks tweeted out a photo of her sitting in a ring that had NXT on the turnbuckles. Banks commented, "There was nowhere to go but everywhere." Banks' future has been up in the air since she reportedly tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend, but the latest word is that she could be back in action this summer.

"There was nowhere to go but everywhere..." pic.twitter.com/QgGPFyE6fd — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 9, 2019

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: The Rock, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Bella.