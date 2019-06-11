Sasha Banks is receiving some attention on social media for "liking" a tweet that is critical of the WWE product.

The tweet, made by a fan at @TooSweetmania, reads like this:

"With every passing Raw and Smackdown I grow less and less interested in the product. I'm starting to realize that I'm supporting a s--tty company for its past greatness rather than critiquing it's current bulls--t. I can't even sit through Raw or Smackdown anymore."

Banks "liked" the tweet more than a day ago and has not "un-liked it" yet, as some people do once their "like" makes headlines.

Banks' WWE status has been up in the air since she reportedly tried to quit WWE during WrestleMania 35 weekend. She reportedly met with Vince McMahon in late May, and things were said to be improving. It was believed then that Banks could be back in action for WWE this summer. Banks was reportedly filming for the WWE 2K20 video game this week in Orlando.

The Boss has also "liked" a number of AEW tweets as of late, including Cody Rhodes' post on the seating chart and tickets for August's AEW All Out pay-per-view.