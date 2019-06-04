- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video. Tonight's show is the go-home episode for WWE Super ShowDown from Saudi Arabia on Friday. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will make his blue brand debut to hype Friday's match with The Undertaker.

- The second season of "Figure It Out!" with RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will premiere on WWE's YouTube channel and website this coming Thursday at 10am ET. Heath Slater will be featured on the season 2 premiere. Below is the full announcement from WWE, which notes that more episodes will be released in the coming months:

Zack & Curt Figure It Out returns this Thursday Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins are back in the hunt. WWE's resident wrestling action figure aficionados return with all-new episodes of Zack & Curt Figure It Out this Thursday at 10 a.m. ET on WWE's official YouTube channel and WWE.com. The Season 2 premiere features special guest Heath Slater as the Raw Tag Team Champions explore a toy destination in Des Moines, Iowa, in search of rare pop culture collectibles. Will Slater abide by the #RyderRule and leave with a mighty haul? Or will Slater align with #CheapCurt and be a more frugal figure fan? New episodes of Zack & Curt Figure It Out will be rolling out in the coming months. Before the series returns, relive the first season now on WWE.com, YouTube or on the award-winning WWE Network!

- Sasha Banks made another cryptic tweet on Monday, referring to her real name, Mercedes, and aliens.

"Oh Hi Mercedes ... So happy we found you, Let's promise to never lose you again. Love [alien face emoji] #BankOnIt," she wrote, in what fans are seeing as a message of self-awareness.

Banks, who made another tweet on Monday that showed her entering a wrestling ring as WWE NXT Women's Champion, reportedly met with Vince McMahon in late May and her situation with WWE is said to be improving. Banks' future has been up in the air since she reportedly tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend, but the latest word is that she could be back in action this summer.

You can see both of the related tweets below: