Sasha Banks has fans talking on social media today after she promoted a tweet related to All Elite Wrestling.

Banks took to Twitter earlier this afternoon and re-tweeted a post from AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, which was a link to the latest episode of AEW's "Road to Fyter Fest" YouTube series, which promotes the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest event. That re-tweet pushed the AEW link onto Banks' main Twitter feed. Banks also "liked" a tweet from Cody on how Fyter Fest can be watched by fans in England.

The "Road to Fyter Fest" episode features the Private Party tag team, who will debut at Fyter Fest. They trained at House of Glory under The Amazing Red, and that is covered in the video.

Banks' WWE status has been up in the air since she reportedly tried to quit during WrestleMania 35 weekend. She reportedly met with Vince McMahon in late May and things were said to be improving, with talk that she could be back in the ring for WWE this summer. Banks was also recently in Orlando filming material for the WWE 2K20 video game.

Below are both of Cody's tweets that Banks plugged this week: