Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya will not be happening at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia today after all.

WWE had hoped to make history with the first women's division match in the Kingdom, but the Saudi Arabian government did not give approval, according to an update from F4Wonline.com.

We noted earlier this afternoon how Bliss and Natalya were in Jeddah getting cleared for the potential match. Triple H sent an official request to The General Sports Authority (GSA) of the Saudi government, and was waiting for approval to come back. That approval never came and the match was denied.

There's no word yet on if Bliss and Natalya might appear to announce a future match, as was speculated, but it seems unlikely now. The two female Superstars did make a few promotional appearances in the Kingdom earlier today, along with some of the male Superstars, but they were covered up in local attire.

There's also no word on details of the request being turned down, but F4Wonline.com reports that at one point the Saudis indicated to WWE that the match would be able to take place on this card. Stay tuned for updates on this story and live coverage of Super ShowDown.