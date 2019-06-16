At last night's AAA event, Scarlett Bordeaux was groped by a fan during her match. What happened was while she was getting back up from her feet, a fan at ringside grabbed her from behind. The footage of the incident was shared by Luchablog on Twitter, which you can watch below:

please do not try to keep the wrestlers pic.twitter.com/f6VtwmToMY — luchablog (@luchablog) June 16, 2019

Bordeaux was in a six-woman tag match with Lady Shani and Taya Valkyrie and opponents Chik Tormenta, La Hiedra, and Tessa Blanchard.

Today after watching the footage because while the matched happened she didn't notice, Bordeaux commented about the incident. She thanked Lady Shani who was the one that pulled her away from the fan. There was security near.

Bordeaux wrote: "It is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent. I didn't realize what happened until I watched the footage afterwards being so in the moment after a dive with my back turned otherwise I would have reacted much differently. Thnx to @LadyShaniAAA for having my back."