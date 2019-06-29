As previously noted, former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty was a guest on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among many other things, Scotty talked about his new role as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. Scotty put over a few of his students. Additionally, Scotty compared being a WWE PC trainer to being a parent, seeing your kids go off to college.

Scotty, who used to be a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center, shared that his job as WWE PC coach is the best job in the world. Scotty went on to say that he is so proud of his former students, Lacey Evans and Elias.

"I have the best job on the planet," Scotty gushed. "It is the coolest just seeing some of these guys and girls, some of them are going from ground zero and go up to the main event. I mean, Lacey Evans, I'm so proud of her. To see her go, and do her thing, and to work with her, like I said, I worked with her at ground level and to teach her stuff and to see her working with Becky [Lynch], it's so cool. Or Elias. I remember working with Elias at some of the Florida shows I front of 200 or 300 people. And to say, 'hey, let's try this differently,' or 'do this with the guitar,' or 'do this' or 'don't do this,' and then, for him to get called up and see him become what he [has] become, it's so cool. And still to this day, every once in a while, I'll get a text from him and it'll be him in South America in front of 10,000 people and they are all singing with him. It's so cool. In a way, it's better than wrestling."

Later in the interview, Scotty put over Velveteen Dream as something of a generational talent. Scotty indicated that Dream is a student of the game and that you can see greats like 'Macho Man' Savage and Rick Rude in his work.

"He gets it," Scotty said. "He [has] got everything. Like, he's only 22 or 23 years old or something like that. He gets it. He's a fan. You can see it in his work. You see Savage in there. You see Rude in there. He loves wrestling. He'll be in there pretty much every day doing something or trying someone or working with some of the new guys. He doesn't have to be there everyday, but he just comes in and works. He's a guy who just gets it."

Scotty claimed that his students are like his kids and seeing them called up to RAW and SmackDown is like seeing his kids going off to college.

"To see these guys, they become like your kids, really." Scotty added, "I see them every day at the PC. Everyday, and then, I'll do at least one show on the weekend around Florida with them. And then three or four-day travel loops around the country or around the world or wherever. And then, one day, all of a sudden, they get called up and they go off to college. They go off to RAW or SmackDown and then, you don't see them anymore. It's awesome, but it's also sad."

