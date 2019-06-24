WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins continues to defend the company on Twitter after Sunday's pre-Stomping Grounds tweet about WWE providing the best pro wrestling on the planet.

For those who missed it, Rollins wrote, "Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period."

He later doubled down after the Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show match that saw Drew Gulak capture the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Rollins wrote, "Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that's just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can't. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE"

Rollins later responded to a media tweet that said, "Remember when Seth Rollins said that WWE had the best pro wrestling in the world? #WWEStompingGrounds."

Rollins fired back, "Sure do dorks. And after that PPV I stand by it even more. The crew brought it tonight. From top to bottom all out effort from every person in the ring and out. And you're still talking/writing about it."

Molly Danger creator Jamal Yaseem Igle tweeted and said he loves Rollins, but The Architect should dial it down a notch. Rollins refused. He responded, "Nah dawg, let me dial it up. I've sat back and watched idiots with no clue talk poorly about the place I dedicate my life to EVERY HOUR OF EVERY DAY. The level I perform at on constant is untouchable. Time to let em know."

As we've noted, Rollins' tweets have received responses from The Usos and Roman Reigns, AEW star Chris Jericho, and top NJPW stars Tama Tonga and Will Ospreay. Ospreay responded to Rollins' "double down" tweet and said he's alive. Rollins fired back and said WWE already has a better version of Ospreay - new WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Rollins wrote, "Ahhhh I'm sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy!"

