- As noted, Heath Slater vs. Mojo Rawley was supposed to take place on this week's WWE RAW but the WWE 24/7 Title changes interrupted the match. Above is video that was released before RAW to set the match up, featuring Rawley stopping Slater from entering Shane McMahon's office. Slater was attacked last week by Drew McIntyre after coming out of the office.

"Last time you walked in that office it didn't work out so well for you, did it? You thought you were getting a raise but what you really got was a beating. Man, that was embarrassing, bro. That was embarrassing not only for you but your whole family. What you need to do is look in the mirror, face reality, and just quit, man. Just quit," Mojo said to Slater.

Slater threatened to go in the office and ask for a singles match against Mojo instead. Mojo laughed and responded, "If that's what you want. You're the one who has to look yourself in the mirror after it."

There's no word yet on if the Slater vs. McIntyre match will take place next week.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW from the in Everett, Washington saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retain his title over Baron Corbin. One fan tweeted about the match and said, "Damn! @BaronCorbinWWE & @WWERollins just put on an insane match for the dark match! #RAW"

- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins toured the official Funko Pop HQ in Everett, Washington on Monday before RAW hit the air. Ryder tweeted the following and noted that their action figures podcast will release a vlog from the visit soon: