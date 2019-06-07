- Today's WWE Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia saw WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins retain his title over Baron Corbin. Rollins then fought off Brock Lesnar before The Beast had the chance to cash in his Money In the Bank title shot. Above is post-show video of Rollins talking to Byron Saxton about what happened.

"Yeah, you know, I said I was going to be ready and I was ready," Rollins said. "I didn't quite vanquish that contract, I know Brock Lesnar can still cash that in at any place, any time, whenever he wants, but I think I sent a message more importantly, that I'm not gonna back down from any challenge, if he wants to come at me after a match when I've been laid out, if he wants to come at me when I'm asleep, when I'm at my house, when I'm at my wrestling school, anywhere, any time, any place, I'm going to be ready for Brock Lesnar.

"I've conquered Brock Lesnar. I did it at WrestleMania, i showed him tonight that I can do it again. I hope he brings his best, I hope he cashes it in and I hope he cashes it in like a man. I'm so sick of this, this isn't the Brock Lesnar that we know, that we love to hate. This isn't him, man. This is a shell, this is someone that Paul Heyman's got by the little pinky finger, he's dragging around, telling him to do every little thing. This is not the Brock Lesnar that I want to fight. So, I hope that he cashes it in like a man and we have a real one, because I'd love to beat him again."

- WWE's Table For 3 series will return to the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, formerly of The Riott Squad. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan discuss squad goals, their chemistry and the friendship that was forged from their pairing as a team!"

- As noted, WWE Superstars Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Mickie James represented WWE at GLAAD's Concert for Love & Acceptance to celebrate Pride Month on Thursday night in Nashville, TN. Paige was set to attend the event, but it looks like she didn't make it. Below are a few shots of the WWE crew at the event: