During WWE's recent tour of Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown, Universal Champion Seth Rollins sat down with WrestlingAc.com to talk about NXT's growth over the years. WWE's developmental territory has been restructured in different ways over the last few decades, however, the most recent re-branding of NXT saw Rollins become it's very first NXT World Champion back in 2012.

A lot has changed since then, including how much more exposure NXT has received from wrestling fans since Rollins transitioned on to the main roster of WWE. NXT's TakeOver events consistently sell out while it's been well-documented how WWE's live events have lately been struggling with attendance. Despite the different receptions to each product, Rollins remains confident that he and the WWE are the top of the food chain.

"There's not really any fear [of NXT shows being better than WWE shows]. Obviously, they offer a different brand from what we do every Monday and Tuesday," Rollins explained. "They don't nearly do it as often as we do, as well, and I would contend that my best matches are as good as any matches on those NXT shows. I don't think there's anybody down there that scares me.

"At the end of the day, don't care who you are, don't care where you're at or what company you work for, I'm the Universal Champion. I'm the best wrestler on the planet and they have to step up to me, not the other way around."

Rollins mentioned that there are lots of NXT stars that he looks forward to having "fantastic encounters" with once their paths finally are able to cross. When it comes to his dream, future match-ups, Rollins had plenty of ideas for potential opponents.

"Oh man, there are so many guys down there. Adam Cole just won the NXT Title and he's a guy that I've never had any matches with. Johnny Gargano has gotten so much better since the last time we had a match together, which was like, ten years ago. You've got Roddy Strong, you've got Kyle O'Reilly, Matt Riddle who's someone I've never faced either," Rollins said. "So, there's a lot of interesting match-ups there. Even Velveteen Dream is a guy that I've never been in the ring with, so, I'm definitely looking forward to the prospect of those guys coming up and having some matches with them."

Rollins will face Baron Corbin tonight at WWE Stomping Grounds. Make sure to join Wrestling Inc. later this afternoon for our live coverage of the event.

