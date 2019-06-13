WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with The National and named several WWE NXT Superstars he would like to face in the future - Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle, Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong, NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream and NXT Champion Adam Cole.

"Adam Cole is someone I have never been in the ring," Rollins said. "Gargano would almost be an AJ Styles situation again. We wrestled a decade ago and haven't touched each other since. You have got Velveteen Dream who is always intriguing and Matt Riddle would also be an intriguing match-up. Or an old foe like a Roderick Strong or a Kassius Ohno. There is a ton of talent down in NXT just waiting to strike so there are tons of match-ups that I would be looking forward to if the opportunity came about."

Rollins also talked about getting the best of Brock Lesnar this year - the title win at WrestleMania 35 and then at WWE Super ShowDown with the beatdown. Rollins said he will likely have to face The Beast one more time before "we kick him to the curb."

"It was really cool." Rollins said of his victory at WrestleMania 35. "Not many guys in WWE history have been able to put Brock Lesnar's shoulders to the mat and pin him in the middle of the ring. So, to be in that elite group and to have done that at WrestleMania is pretty special.

"Obviously he is still hanging around and is part of the WWE roster in some capacity and he has that Money in the Bank contract so I am going to have to go against him at least one more time before we kick him to the curb. He seems extra motivated when he is not the champion so maybe that is a good thing."

Rollins also praised AJ Styles for their recent match at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

"It was one of those that was a double-edged sword in a sense there is so much talent in the ring and the expectations are so high that the bar is set so high," Rollins said of the match with AJ. "You put extra pressure on yourself to deliver and you wonder if you will able to exceed or meet those expectations.

"But the fact AJ Styles and I had not had a singles match in 13 years and to go out there and to be able to have a match like that with one of the best in the entire world is really special. It was a great way to kick off my Universal Championship reign, which I hope will be filled with many successful title defences. AJ is a person I have looked up to for a long, long time so to be able to go out there, beat him, and get a handshake afterwards was a really special thing."