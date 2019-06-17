WWE has announced a non-title match between WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Daniel Bryan for tonight's WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

As we've noted, Bryan will be coming to tonight's RAW as one of the Wild Card Rule Superstars. This match comes as Rollins prepares to defend against Baron Corbin at Sunday's WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. Corbin will be revealing the Special Guest Referee for their match on tonight's RAW.

Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET tonight. Below is the announcement on Bryan vs. Rollins: