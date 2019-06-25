In pro wrestling, retirement is almost always never final. However, many people thought that Shawn Michaels would stay retired for good after losing a "Streak vs. Career" match to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010. However, Michaels returned to the ring at WWE Crown Jewel last November with DX stablemate Triple H to face the Undertaker and Kane. Michaels spoke with Challenge Mania about the return match.

"There are no regrets," Michaels said. "In my mind, it was like a glorified house show. I do not mean that to be insulting, but in my mind, it was not the same. It was just Hunter and me, the DX thing, tag match, it felt like a totally separate entity to me. That is why I felt okay to do it.

"It was done with the intention of being a nice little fun thing to do, I can't say that it ended up being all that fun, it was okay, it was great being out there with those guys. It was just one of those things that you do because you're a company dude."

Michaels had every intention of staying retired. However, the doubters as much as being a company man, impacted that decision.

"For me, it's like 10 years (since his last match, in 2010) and people keep asking about it (returning)," Michaels stated. "Then every time you say no, there are two approaches to it. They appreciate the fact you're staying retired, but then they say, 'It's probably best because he can't do it anyway.' I'm in agreement with that.

"I love this business and the fans that support it, but nothing can be all as it is and in the positive. There has always got to be a caveat or a but. It can't just be, 'God bless him, he went out and he can still do it, he's just not choosing to and we appreciate that.'"

