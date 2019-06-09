Shawn Spears, f.k.a. Tye Dillinger, made his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing last month. Spears spoke with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter about his debut and his feelings on AEW.

"Pretty common knowledge that I'm good friends with an EVP there," said Spears. "Heard the rumblings across the planet like everyone else, I heard about something special, so when the opportunity presented itself it fell in line with my 90 days no-compete clause (from his WWE release) perfectly. One thing ended, another door opened, and I go through that door without hesitation and it turned out to be the best decision I have made in recent memory."

Spears was released from WWE and understands that his time there was not good on the eyes for many fans. The reaction from the fans for him at Double or Nothing was a touch shocking, if not appealing.

"I have been out for a while had an injury prior (to being released), so when that happens you never know how they are going to react," Spears explained. "Let's be honest, the last two, two and a half years haven't exactly been flattering to the eyes of the audience. You can't put into words the feeling of hearing the crowd. It's a feeling and it's one of the best in the world."

All eyes are now turned to AEW's next big event, All Out. The main event will feature Chris Jericho battling Hangman Adam Page to crown the first AEW Champion. Spears offered his pick on who would win.

"No one loves Chris Jericho more than Chris Jericho. He feels like he has something to prove, even though they guys resume speaks for itself," Spears stated. "I'm pulling for Hangman. I think Hangman has a chance to make himself a worldwide, global star in one match, and that's the match to do it in."

