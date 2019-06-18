- WWE Performance Center Coach Serena Deeb has been working production for the WWE NXT brand. Above is behind-the-scenes footage of NXT TV on the road, courtesy of the WWE PC YouTube channel. The video shows Deeb leading the entire production for the first time at the recent NXT TV tapings from Bel Air, Maryland, which aired last Wednesday on the WWE Network.

- As noted, last week's Fatal 4 Way on WWE 205 Live to determine the Stomping Grounds opponent for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese ended with a double pin from Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. This led to speculation on Gulak vs. Tozawa vs. Nese in a Triple Threat at Sunday's pay-per-view.

Tonight's Stomping Grounds go-home edition of 205 Live will feature an update on the new #1 contender to Nese, as explained in the announcement below. As noted, tonight's show will also feature Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. The Singh Brothers in tag team action.

Who is Tony Nese's challenger? Last week on WWE 205 Live, General Manager Drake Maverick announced a Fatal 4-Way Match between Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carrillo and Oney Lorcan to determine who would challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese at WWE Stomping Grounds. Following a breathtaking and often chaotic battle, Tozawa and Gulak pinned each other at the same time. In the aftermath of the referee's three-count, confusion reigned as both Superstars were declared victorious. As a result, Maverick – still on the hunt for 24/7 Champion R-Truth – would be faced with a major decision. Who will challenge The Premier Athlete? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Sheamus is looking jacked these days, as seen in the new Twitter photo below. Sheamus has been out of action since the post-WrestleMania 35 SmackDown, but is reportedly ready to return. He recently noted how he's dropped 40 pounds with workouts on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. There's no word yet on if The Celtic Warrior will remain on SmackDown when he returns, or if he will head to RAW with Cesaro, but as you can see, the former WWE Champion is in great shape.