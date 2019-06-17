- As noted, tonight's WWE Ride Along episode on the WWE Network will feature Sheamus and Cesaro in one car, while Carmella and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth ride in the other car. Above is a preview clip for the episode with Sheamus talking about his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

Regarding the channel, Sheamus said he started the project after getting bored doing his own workouts, and started training with other WWE Superstars. He also revealed that he lost 40 pounds in 6 months.

- WWE stock was up 1.34% today, closing at $75.55 per share. Today's high was $75.94 and the low was $74.14.

- Natalya is featured in the latest issue of Muscle & Fitness magazine. The July issue is available on newsstands now.

Natalya wrote on Twitter, "So pumped to be featured in the July issue of @muscle_fitness on newsstands now! I share my favorite powerlifting routine and exercises that help me the most. I also had the pleasure of shooting with world famous photographer Per Bernal ... check it out!"

