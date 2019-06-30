- The above video is about the top 5 shortest matches in NXT. Some of the matches in the video include Yoshi Tatsu vs. Cesaro, Rhyno vs. Mr. 450, and Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno.

- WWE shared their top 25 Instagram photos of the week. Below are a few photos that made it in their gallery:

You can see the full gallery by clicking here.

- Sheamus posted about his WWE anniversary, which he's been with the company for 10 years now. The WWE star debuted on WWE's ECW Brand on June 30, 2009.

To honor his anniversary he shared a photo and wrote, "Ten years ago today, a pale ginger fella from the Northside of Dublin changed the face (and some faces) of wrestling forever."

Below is his post about his anniversary: