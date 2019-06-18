Ring of Honor announced ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises will defend against Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, and PJ Black at Best in the World on June 28 in Baltimore.

Also, ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose will face Mandy Leon and Angelina Rose.

Below is the updated PPV card.

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Taven (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Bandido

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO) (c) vs. Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams, and PJ Black

PURE RULES MATCH

Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young

Colt Cabana and Nick Aldis vs. The Briscoes

Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee

Flip Gordon vs. Rush

Mandy Leon and Angelina Love vs. Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose