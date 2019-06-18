Ring of Honor announced ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises will defend against Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins, and PJ Black at Best in the World on June 28 in Baltimore.
Also, ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose will face Mandy Leon and Angelina Rose.
Below is the updated PPV card.
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Taven (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
ROH WORLD TV CHAMPIONSHIP
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Bandido
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO) (c) vs. Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams, and PJ Black
PURE RULES MATCH
Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young
Colt Cabana and Nick Aldis vs. The Briscoes
Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee
Flip Gordon vs. Rush
Mandy Leon and Angelina Love vs. Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose
