Many probably remember SoCal Val for her time in Total Nonstop Action and now the UK show, World of Sport Wrestling. Well, she replied to a comment by Gail Kim and revealed her most memorable WWE moment.

It started when a user wrote to Kim about WWE hiring people in a five-year contract to hang out in catering with the other wrestlers. Kim replied, "Yeah well who wants to live a life like that?? Sounds like hell. Money doesn't equal happiness."

SoCal Val then shared her story about being an extra and eating mashed potatoes in catering at WrestleMania with none other than WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. She even said that if they were hiring a professional hang out crew, she would consider.

Kim then replied to her, "Trust me, catering is great for a min. Then it gets old."

Below is their exchange:

