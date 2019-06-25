- The Bella Twins are expanding their Belle Radici wine business in a big way as the brand is now available in Total Wine stores nationwide. They made it into Total Wine stores across California back in September, and sales have apparently been strong. Courtesy of The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, above is the announcement plus behind-the-scenes footage of their recent Belle Radici photo shoot, and more.

The brand currently has three bottles available on the Total Wine website and all three have fairly positive ratings among customers. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella officially launched the Belle Radici (Italian for beautiful roots) company back in September 2017 along with Ryan Hill, Tim Martin and Mark Wiegard.

- WWE stock was down 1.46% today, closing at $72.08 per share. Today's high was $73.07 and the low was $72.06.

- Sonya Deville revealed on Twitter that she will be wrestling Ember Moon on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode from Portland, Oregon.

"I didn't forget, tonight I get to whoop @WWEEmberMoon back into her fantasy world [emoji] I love Tuesdays!," Deville wrote.

As noted, tonight's SmackDown will feature fallout from the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, plus WWE Champion Kofi Kingston addressing Samoa Joe ahead of their match at Extreme Rules, and reactions to The Undertaker's return from Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

