AEW Fyter Fest will take place tonight from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET for The Buy In pre-show, the main card begins at 8 pm ET. The event will stream for free on B/R Live.

Today's question: which match are you most interested in?

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Laredo Kid

NON-SANCTIONED MATCH

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Adam Page vs. MJF vs. Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose

Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA

HARDCORE MATCH (PRE-SHOW)

Michael Nakazawa vs. Jebailey

PRE-SHOW

SCU vs. Private Party vs. Best Friends

Winner advances to All Out for a shot at a first round bye in AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.