WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Baron Corbin at tomorrow's WWE Stomping Grounds at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

In the lead-up to the match, Corbin announced he wanted a special guest referee who would call the match down the middle, but as of yet, he's been unable to pick one. With the help of a chair, Rollins has taken out each WWE Superstar that Corbin has announced thus far, leaving it a mystery right up until the match gets going.

Today's question: Who do you think will be the special guest referee?

