Here are spoilers from yesterday's ROH TV tapings in Kent, Washington.
* Flip Gordon defeated PJ Black, Rush and Dalton Castle. Post-match, Castle challenged Dragon Lee to a match at ROH Best in the World.
* NWA National Champion Colt Cabana defeated Mark Briscoe
* Silas Young defeated Hijo de Squid Jr.
* PCO defeated Jay Briscoe (via DQ)
* ROH World TV Champion Shane Taylor and Bully Ray defeated Coast 2 Coast
* Jay Lethal defeated Kenny King (via DQ)
* The Kingdom defeated The Bouncers
* Josh Woods defeated Brian Johnson
* Jeff Cobb defeated Mark Haskins
* ROH World Champion Matt Taven defeated Tracy Williams
(H/T PWInsider)
Matt Taven vs. Tracy Williams for ROH title. pic.twitter.com/4iaDgwjvw1— Vincent Verhei (@FO_VVerhei) June 2, 2019