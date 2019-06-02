Here are spoilers from yesterday's ROH TV tapings in Kent, Washington.

* Flip Gordon defeated PJ Black, Rush and Dalton Castle. Post-match, Castle challenged Dragon Lee to a match at ROH Best in the World.

* NWA National Champion Colt Cabana defeated Mark Briscoe

* Silas Young defeated Hijo de Squid Jr.

* PCO defeated Jay Briscoe (via DQ)

* ROH World TV Champion Shane Taylor and Bully Ray defeated Coast 2 Coast

* Jay Lethal defeated Kenny King (via DQ)

* The Kingdom defeated The Bouncers

* Josh Woods defeated Brian Johnson

* Jeff Cobb defeated Mark Haskins

* ROH World Champion Matt Taven defeated Tracy Williams

(H/T PWInsider)