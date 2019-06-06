Thanks to Pat Bailey for the following Impact Wrestling TV spoilers from tonight's tapings at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City:

* Rohit Raju defeated Shawn Donovan in a match for Xplosion

* Michael Elgin defeated Willie Mack

* The North defeated Rob Van Dam and Sabu

* Raj Singh defeated Cody Deaner. Gama Singh cut a heel promo before the match

* Havok squashed a local enhancement talent. After the match, Father James Mitchell worked the mic and said he will use Havok to get revenge on Su Yung

* Madison Rayne defeated Jordynne Grace

* Killer Kross defeated The Sandman by referee stoppage. Kross continued assaulting The Sandman after the match until Eddie Edwards made the save

* Dez and Wentz defeated Trey. Dez and Wentz both pinned Trey at the same time and were both announced as the winner

* Sawyer Fulton defeated Eddie Edwards after an assist from Killer Kross

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist

* Moose defeated Tommy Dreamer. After the match, Moose went to attack but Rob Van Dam made the save

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie retained over Su Yung by disqualification after Havok interfered. It was announced that Slammiversary will feature a Fatal 4 Way Monster's Ball with Su Yung vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Valkyrie with the title on the line

* TJ Perkins defeated Ace Austin. This was the return to Impact by the former TJP in WWE

* Impact X Division Champion Rich Swann retained over Johnny Impact and Michael Elgin in the Triple Threat main event