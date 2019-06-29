Here are the spoilers for tonight's ROH Best in the World TV Tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

* The Boys defeated two local competitors (Dark Match)

* Shane Taylor defeated Rhett Titus

* Tasha Steelz defeated Jenny Rose, Angelina Love, and Stella Grey in a 4 Corner WOH match to determine the number one contender. After the match, the lights went out and Maria Manic appeared in the ring and beat up the ring crew guys.

* The Bouncers and Jay Lethal defeated The Kingdom

* Eli Drake defeated Grizzly Redwood (NWA Match)

* Coast to Coast defeated Marcus Kross and Griff Garrison

* Johnathan Gresham defeated Kenny King, Dalton Castle, and Jeff Cobb (4 Corner Survivor match)

* Jay Lethal came out and talked about losing at Madison Square Garden and that on July 20 he will be defeat ROH World Champion Matt Taven. Taven came out and did a promo about being the face of ROH. Alex Shelley made a surprise appearance, told them he wants a shot at the winner of Manhattan Mayhem.

* Sons of Savagery defeated two wrestlers who were attacked before they could be announced.

* Caprice Coleman interviewed NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. Marty Scurll came out and wants the title, Nick tells him that he can pick any member of the Villian Enterprises including himself. Marty doesn't answer, but Nick Aldis Vs. any member of Villain Enterprises is announced to take place on August 9 in Canada.

* James Storm appeared while Ian Riccaboni was interviewing Colt Cabana about his injuries. The two ended up having a match where Storm won the NWA National Heavyweight Title by making Cabana tap.

* Silas Young defeated Josh Woods.

* Shinobi Shadow Squad defeated Brian Johnson, Keyes, and Caberello

* Karissa Rivera defeated Sumie Sakai (WOH Match)

* Rush and Dragon Lee defeated The Briscoes

* Lifeblood defeated Villain Enterprises (Philly Street Fight Match)

