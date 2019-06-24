WWE taped the following matches tonight in Everett, WA for this week's Main Event episode:
* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan
* EC3, Cesaro and Bobby Roode defeated Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik
@gabrielromeo48 contributed to this article.
