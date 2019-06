Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Kushida defeated Drew Gulak in a submission match with the Hoverboard Lock

* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly, thanks to interference from The Forgotten Sons

* Candice LeRae and Io Shirai vs. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke ended in a No Contest