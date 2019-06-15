- The above video is Seth Rollins' WWE Network Pick of the Week for June 14, 2019. In the video, Rollins looks back at defeating Baron Corbin and smashing Brock Lesnar with a steel chair at WWE Super ShowDown.

- WWE.com looks back at some of the coolest trios in Sports Entertainment's history. The gallery includes The Shield, Legacy, Team B.A.D., The Brood, and Team Xtreme. For those who are interested can check out the full gallery here.

- WWE shared a video of 24/7 Champion R-Truth making it to the live show in Denver tonight. Last time fans saw R-Truth he was hiding out in a crate with the help of Carmella. Below is the video: