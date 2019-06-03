- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and their families celebrating the big win at "Takeover: XXV" on Saturday night. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins began their first title run by winning the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the vacant straps, defeating The Forgotten Sons, The Undisputed Era and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch.

- WWE stock was down 0.014% today, closing at $72.76 per share. Today's high was $74.50 and the low was $72.34.

- WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson has made AdWeek's 2019 Women Trailblazers list, joining 40 others. Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate her on being featured in the latest issue of the magazine.

"Congratulations to @WWE Co-President, Michelle Wilson, and all the women named in @Adweek's 2019 Women Trailblazers! Including @badassboz, @FionaCarter & @gailtifford!," Stephanie wrote.

